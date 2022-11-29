Wales and England will face-off today at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can check out the lineups for this crucial game in Group B.

Wales and England will play against each other today at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for a spot in the knockout stage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both the Dragons and the Three Lions need to win this match to make it into the last 16 of the tournament. Here you will find out all the lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

Among the national teams in Group B, probably Wales have the most difficult task in order to qualify for the next round in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In any case, Wales have lived this type of games to get there, so the Dragons know how to feel under high pressure matches.

On the other side, England will be in the knockout stage after a draw in this game. So, despite the pressure to win is not on the Three Lions' side, still the team managed by Gareth Southgate needs a confidence booster win to be ready for the Round of 16 stage.

Wales Lineup

Despite Wales chances to qualify for the knockout stage are really small, the team managed by Rob Page will have to make it count in what could be the last matchup of the tournament for the Dragons. Thankfully almost all of the players are available and healthy to start in this game, except for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, sent off against Iran.

Wales' starting lineup: Ward; Williams, Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Allen; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore and Daniel James.

England Probable Lineup

England's last matchup against the USMNT lacked of creativity towards the opposing goal. That's why the Three Lions' coach Gareth Southgate will include a faster and more dangerous player for the offensive: Phil Phoden of Manchester City.

England's probable starting lineup: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Phoden, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.