Qatar 2022: What happens if France lose to Tunisia in the World Cup?

The group stage of Qatar 2022 has brought us some unforgettable moments that will go down in FIFA World Cup history. But the final matchday has come, and France take on Tunisia before the knockout stage starts.

Les Bleus, who arrived in the tournament as the defending champions, aim to retain their crown to add a third World Cup trophy to their cabinet. The African side, meanwhile, wants to remain alive in the competition.

Didier Deschamps made significant changes to the starting eleven, even benching Kylian Mbappe. After all, this game doesn't matter that much for France — though a defeat wouldn't be ideal either.

What could happen if France lose today

France have already qualified for the round of 16, so a defeat to Tunisia wouldn't put their World Cup hopes in danger. However, if France lose today they could be at risk of finishing second in Group D instead of clinching the top spot.

Still, the chances of them losing the first place are very unlikely. France (6 points) have +4 in goal differential, while Australia (who could also finish with 6 points if they beat Denmark) have -2 GD.

In short, Australia would need to defeat Denmark by many goals and France to lose by much too, as they'd need to end with better goal differential or more goals scored than the reigning champs. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

