Uruguay and Ghana will fight for the second and final spot in the Round of 16. But would benefit the most from a tie between these two sides? Let's break it down.

You don't have to be a connoisseur to realize that Uruguay has been one of the biggest disappointments in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup thus far. They were rumored to be a dark horse, yet they haven't even scored a goal.

Diego Alonso's side couldn't break past South Korea's stout defense and had to settle for a goalless draw. Then, they failed to keep up with Bruno Fernandes and Portugal and fell 0-2 to the Europeans.

Now, the Charruas will look to live another day by snatching the three points away from Ghana, a team that has performed quite well with a 3-2 loss to Portugal and a bounce-back 3-2 win over South Korea.

So, what happens if Uruguay and Ghana tie? Simply put, the South Americans would be eliminated, as they'd only have two points compared to Portugal's 6+ and Ghana's 4. So, a tie is no good for Diego Alonso and company.

There's no possible combination of scenarios where Uruguay could move on to the next round with a draw. However, Ghana could still be eliminated, assuming they tie with Uruguay and South Korea beats Portugal by at least two goals.