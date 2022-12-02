La Celeste is in a tight situation in Group H and need to win their match against Ghana in order to stay alive in Qatar 2022.

Uruguay have been one of the most disappointing teams at the FIFA World Cup, there was a lot of expectations on Diego Alonso’s side, but Uruguay gave away the first game against South Korea in a boring 0-0 draw and were equally unimpressive against Portugal in a 0-2 loss.

Rumors about issues within the squad began to surface but all-time leading goal scorer Luis Suárez squashed such talks claiming it was only natural that a proud soccer country like Uruguay be unhappy with the way their first two games went. Many pundits are clamoring for the inclusion of creative midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta to give Uruguay more punch in their attack.

Now, 12 years after their incredible 2010 quarterfinals match, Uruguay face Ghana in a must win scenario, Uruguay is all too familiar with having to win when the stakes are high, here are the scenarios for La Celeste to get to the round of 16.

Uruguay qualification scenarios

Uruguay can only get to the round of 16 if they defeat Ghana, but they also need help from Portugal as the Portuguese must defeat South Korea, otherwise it will come down to goal differential.

Uruguay has a history of bouncing back from rough starts they did so in the 2014 World Cup losing the opening match to Costa Rica and then defeating England and Italy to qualify for the round of 16.

Since Diego Alonso took over Uruguay, the Portugal defeat was only his second in charge of La Celeste which has a 7W-2L-2D record under the former Inter Miami manager.