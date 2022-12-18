Argentina are trying to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup in order to hoist the trophy for the third time. Read here to find out who has the most World Cup goals for the famous Albiceleste.

Argentina were one of the favorites to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup even though they haven't hoist the trophy since 1986. However, this young generation of players, commanded by veteran superstar, Lionel Messi, took away a lot of pressure by claiming the 2021 Copa America at Brazil. Now, they just need one more victory.

Argentina are a two-time World Champion (1978, 1986) and had an amazing 36-game unbeaten streak. In one of the greatest surprises at Qatar 2022, Saudi Arabia defeated them in the opener sending a huge warning. However, they bounced back with victories against Mexico and Poland.

Then in the knockout stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Argentina got in survival mode and eliminated Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia. Read here to find out who has scored the most goals in this extaordinary campaign.

Who has the most World Cup goals for Argentina?

After a penalty kick in the final against France, Lionel Messi has six goals and is the top scorer for Argentina and also for the tournament. He is the biggest candidate to win the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball. Lionel Messi has so far scored 12 goals in FIFA World Cups.

Julian Alvarez is also having a remarkable World Cup with four goals considering Lautaro Martinez was the starter in the beginning of the tournament. Alvarez took the job with great performances against Mexico and Poland. After that, he never looked back and became one of the biggest revelations in Qatar.