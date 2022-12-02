Players have many ways to celebrate a goal, but removing their shirt always results in a yellow card. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, that's not the exception.

Qatar 2022: Why do players get a yellow card for taking shirt off?

If playing at a FIFA World Cup is every soccer player's dream, let alone to score a goal in the tournament. If not, look at Robert Lewandowski, who was emotional after getting on the scoresheet at Qatar 2022.

It doesn't matter whether it's a game-winning goal, a last-minute equalizer or the fourth goal in a comfortable victory. Scoring is always important for a player when it comes to the FIFA World Cup.

Therefore, you see all kinds of celebrations. Tears, screams, dances, and even shirts being removed. However, the latter has consequences for players, as taking your jersey off results in a yellow card.

Why is taking shirt off a yellow card at 2022 World Cup?

According to Law 12 set by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), a player will receive a yellow card whenever he takes off his jersey because it is considered an excessive goal celebration — something the IFAB doesn't allow.

Though they aren't official, there could be other reasons such as players sending political or personal messages, referees being unable to identify the player, people being offended, and sponsors that want to be seen.

Who do you think will win this year? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.