Brazil is looking for their spot in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals against South Korea. However, they will play without Manchester United's winger Antony. Here, check out why he isn't starting for the match.

Brazil have one of the best squads of the 2022 World Cup, especially when it comes to attackers. However, the team has suffered some setbacks due injuries, including losing Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles for the rest of the tournament.

Tite’s team won their first two games, against Serbia and Switzerland, but lost their final group stage match against Cameroon. Either way, they got the top spot and will try to get into the quarterfinals against South Korea.

Now that Neymar is fit again to play, they will recover one of their best strikers. However, fans have noticed that Antony isn’t in the starting eleven. Here, check out the reason behind his absence in the Round of 16 match.

Why is Antony not in Brazil's starting lineup against South Korea

Just as happened against Serbia, Antony will start the match on the bench. Tite decided to play with Rapinha and Vinicius Jr. as wingers, while Neymar will be playing as No. 10 in the middle. Meanwhile, Richarlison will play as No. 9.

Antony was part of the team against Cameroon, but it was also the less convincing outing of the Brazilians in the tournament. However, if the team needs so, it’s very likely that Antony could be one of the first subs to come out of the bench.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.