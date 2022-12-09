Even though Brazil need to beat Croatia to advance to the semifinals, Gabriel Jesus isn't even on the bench for Tité's team. Here, we let you know what happened.

Not so long ago, surging star Gabriel Jesus became Brazil's new hope. He established himself as the team's and Manchester City's no. 9, looking like yet another legendary striker that came from the South American nation.

Over the past couple of years, Jesus' development kind of stalled, up to the point that he was demoted in City's pecking order, and he wound up leaving to join Arsenal. Still, he was featured on Tité's side Every time Brazil had to play.

That's why some people were shocked to see that Gabriel Jesus was nowhere to be found in the starting XI or the subs in today's must-win quarterfinal match vs. Croatia. So, here we'll let you know why's that.

Qatar 2022: Why Isn't Gabriel Jesus Playing For Brazil?

Gabriel Jesus wasn't starting for Brazil. Instead, Tité was featuring Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison, and Raphina as his fourth guys leading the offense. Still, the Arsenal star was a usual sub for the five-time World Cup champions.

However, the 25-year-old Sao Paulo native just suffered a major knee injury that could keep him on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately, that put an early end to the ultimate tournament for him.