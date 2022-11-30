Kylian Mbappe has been one of the best players in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with France, but he won't start the final game of Group D against Tunisia. Read here to find out why Didier Deschamps took this surprising decision.

Kylian Mbappe is the top-scorer in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with three goals alongside names like Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Enner Valencia (Ecuador) and Marcus Rashford (England). The star of PSG is not only a strong candidate to take home the Golden Boot, but also the Golden Ball as the best player in the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal for France in Qatar 2022 during a 4-1 victory against Australia. Then, in the second game of Group D, the striker made the two goals which gave his squad a 2-1 win over Denmark and a ticket to the Round of 16.

At the moment, Mbappe has seven total goals playing in the World Cup: four in Russia 2018 and three in Qatar 2022. At 23-years old, many experts believe the French player could be on pace to become the greatest scorer ever in tournament's history. The record belongs to Miroslav Klose (Germany) with 16. However, in an unexpected turn of events, there are important reasons why Mbappe will not start against Tunisia.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing in France vs Tunisia?

This is merely a tactical decision by Didier Deschamps. After clinching a berth in the Round of 16 and almost the first place in Group D, France have really not much to play for so the regular starters get some time to rest looking towards the crucial knockout stage in Qatar 2022.

If they confirm the first place in Group D, France are scheduled to play that elimination game on Sunday, December 4 against the runner-up from Group C. The possible rivals for the reigning World Champions are Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina including Lionel Messi. That could be a rematch from the 2018 game in the Round of 16 at Kazan.

Kylian Mbappe is one of many starters who are not playing in order to avoid any type of injury or setback. That's why France's lineup is very different: Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane, Youssouf Fofana, Ibrahima Konate, Matteo Guendouzi, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Randal Kolo Muani, Jordan Veretout and Kingsley Coman.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.