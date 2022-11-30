Argentina and Poland clash in a crucial game for their 2022 World Cup aspirations. Surprisingly, Lautaro Martinez will not start for La Albiceleste up front.

Qatar 2022: Why is Lautaro Martinez not starting for Argentina vs. Poland?

Argentina claimed a crucial victory over Mexico, but the job isn't finished yet. Lionel Messi and company take on Poland aiming to advance at Qatar 2022. Lionel Scaloni made some changes to the lineup, benching Lautaro Martinez.

La Albiceleste arrive in the group stage finale in control of their own destiny. With a triumph over Robert Lewandowski's side, Argentina would seal a place in the round of 16. If they don't beat Poland, the outlook would be more complicated.

Therefore, we're talking about a must-win match for the reigning Copa America champions. That is also why Martinez's absence in the starting eleven it may take many by surprise.

Why is Lautaro Martinez not starting for Argentina against Poland

Considering that he doesn't have any injury, Lautaro Martinez is not starting for Argentina due to a tactical reason, as Scaloni preferred Julian Alvarez for this game. This will be the first World Cup start for the Man City sensation.

