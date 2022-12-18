Argentina will battle it out against France at the Qatar 2022 final, aiming to taste the World Cup glory again. Lisandro Martinez was expected to be in the lineup, but he will ultimately start on the bench.

Lionel Scaloni has chosen his lineup for Argentina's biggest game in years. La Albiceleste take on France at the Qatar 2022 final, and Lisandro Martinez will have to wait for his opportunity on the bench.

Lionel Messi will once again lead the team on the field with the captain's armband, aiming to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time in his brilliant career. It doesn't look easy, but an entire nation seems to be optimistic.

There was a chance the Manchester United defender would be included in the starting eleven, but Scaloni ultimately went with a more offensive lineup. Therefore, Martinez will once again be a substitute.

Why is Lisandro Martinez not starting against France

Lisandro Martinez is not starting against France because Scaloni decided to continue with four at the back, with Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi as center-backs. Martinez could have played in a five-man defense, but Scaloni preferred to start Angel Di Maria and continue with four defenders.

Needless to say, Martinez can come on at some point depending on the circumstances. If Argentina are leading in the second half, we can expect the defender to see the field in this World Cup final.