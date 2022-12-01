Marco Asensio has been one of the most reliable players in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Spain, but he won't start the final game of Group E against Japan. Read here to find out why Luis Enrique took this controversial decision.

Though Marco Asensio hasn't played a lot of minutes with Real Madrid in La Liga, the truth is he was a fundamental name for Spain in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Nevertheless, with a possible elimination on the line, Luis Enrique changed his mind and has surprised everyone.

Spain had everything under control and then the World Cup got a little bit complicated. They won 7-0 against Costa Rica and had a 1-0 lead in their second game with Germany. However, Niclas Füllkrug scored, tied that match and now Luis Enrique's team might even be eliminated with a loss facing Japan.

Four years ago, Spain had a resounding failure with a loss against Russia in the Round fo 16. Now, disaster can be bigger if they don't take care of businees with Japan. Read here to find out why Marco Asensio is not starting and all the changes made by Luis Enrique.

Why is Marco Asensio not playing in Spain vs Japan?

Luis Enrique decided to shake his starting lineup in order to clinch a ticket to the Round of 16. So, as part of all these tactical changes, Marco Asensio is one of the players going to the bench. Spain present a new attack for the game against Japan considering Ferran Torres won't start either. The responsibility goes to Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams.

By the way, Jordi Alba is another player who is not in this starting lineup for Spain: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri, Pau Torres, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata.

Spain clinch the first place of Group E with a win over Japan and then would have to face Croatia in the Round of 16. If they finish as runner-up, Spain would clash with Morocco, but just in case Luis Enrique's squad aren't eliminated by a loss and a combinations of results in Germany-Costa Rica.

