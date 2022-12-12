Morocco's national team has surprised everyone, even their own fans at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In fact, they are living up to their nickname 'The Atlas Lions', but there's a reason behind this, check it out, here.

One of the biggest and most pleasant surprises in the Qatar 2022 World Cup has been Morocco. With an astonishing performance, the team managed by Walid Regragui finished on top of Group F. As their nickname 'The Atlas Lions', they have been powerful all along to get to the semifinals stage toplayagainst France.

In the knockout stage, Morocco has won over Spain, and Portugal to qualify for the first time ever to the semifinals stage. In fact, in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Morocco have been placed among the four teams in the first ever as an African representative.

No matter what happens in the next game against France, Morocco will be at least the 4th place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Way above historical national teams such as Germany, Uruguay, Spain, among others who have won the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Why is Morocco's national team called 'The Atlas Lions?

The Fédération Royale Marocaine de football (FRMF), is the governing body for football in Morocco, which has given their men's national team their nickname is the "Atlas Lions" due to the Barbary lion being native to North Africa and the Atlas Mountains being in Morocco.

This type of lion native from the Northern part of Africa, typically is known as a great hunter. The Atlas Lion usually competes against other strong predators such as bears and leopards for their prey. And what a way to prove it for the Moroccan national team in this World Cup.

In fact, their first 'Atlas Lions' generation was in 1998, Puma and the FRMF decided to wear a full red with green stripes for their jersey of the 2022 Qatar World Cup to commemorate that generation that gave them their best performance in World Cup group stage, until this generation came in.





