France take on Tunisia in their final group stage game at Qatar 2022 before they head into the knockout phase. Check out here why Ousmane Dembele is not in the starting lineup.

Qatar 2022: Why is Ousmane Dembele not starting for France vs. Tunisia?

France are ready for the knockout stage of Qatar 2022, but first they'll have to take on Tunisia to conclude their group stage participation. Surprisingly, Ousmane Dembele was not included in the starting eleven.

Les Bleus have comfortably punched a ticket to the round of 16, winning their first two games in the competition to break the "curse of the champion." Now, the reigning champions are ready to challenge for back-to-back titles.

Though every game matters, Didier Deschamps knows his team will have tougher matches soon. With France already qualified for the knockout round, the manager made nine changes to the lineup.

Why is Ousmane Dembele not in the starting 11 of France against Tunisia

Deschamps benched Ousmane Dembele for the Tunisia game in order to rest him, with his sights set on having him fit for the knockout stages. The Barcelona winger will get some deserved time to recover after helping France qualify for the next round.

