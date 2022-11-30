France has already secured a spot in the Round of 16, mostly thanks to their superstars. So, why isn't Antoine Griezmann playing vs. Tunisia, then?

France entered the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as the reigning champions, meaning they had plenty of pressure to live up to that hype. Well, so far, so good for Didier Deschamps' team, as they won both of their first two games.

The French side didn't find much trouble coming back from behind to beat Australia 3-1, and then fought hard to get an impressive 2-0 win over Denmark. Those wins clinched them a spot in the Round of 16, most likely as the no. 1 seed.

However, Le Bleus still need to finish the group stage with a rather meaningless game vs. Tunisia. Notably, Antoine Griezmann, one of their best players, is nowhere to be found when looking at the lineup.

Qatar 2022: Why Isn't Antoine Griezmann Playing Vs. Tunisia?

Simply put, there's no point in sending Antoine Griezmann to the pitch and risking an injury. The French need their best players available and fresh for the knockout stage, and they have more than enough talent to make up for his absence.

Didier Deschamps is giving his subs and reserves an opportunity to showcase their skills and prove that they can also contribute somewhere down the line. So, Griezmann is getting some much-deserved rest in this matchup.