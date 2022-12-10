The Quarter-Finals matchups this weekend will put an end to the third week of the four-week-long 2022 Qatar World Cup. In this article, you can see whether there are any World Cup matches scheduled for December 11.

Saturday, December 10 football schedule features the last two 2022 World Cup Quarter-Finals matchups. One of the favorites, Portugal, will take on the greatest surprise at this World Cup, Morocco. The Atlas Lions' passage to this stage in Qatar required a penalty shootout victory against Spain. While all was going on, Portugal dispatched Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16, setting up a showdown with the African squad.

Then, the matchup between England and the reigning winners, France features two of Europe's most powerful nations. With a 3-0 victory against Senegal, the Three Lions advanced to the quarterfinals. At the same time, Les Blues set up a meeting with the 2018 finalists following a 3-1 victory against Poland in the last 16.

On the previous day, during the first day of the Quarter-Finals, Croatia defeated Brazil on penalties. It will be at least another 24 years before the Selecao can celebrate their sixth World Cup title. On the other hand, following Argentina's penalty shootout triumph against the Netherlands, Lionel Messi is one step closer to lifting the trophy.

Are there going to be any Qatar 2022 games on December 11?

The competition is rapidly approaching its conclusion. There have been a lot of surprises in the 60 games played so far since the tournament began on home soil in Qatar with a match versus Ecuador. The quarterfinals will be rounded up with the 62nd game on Saturday.

Those with a voracious hunger for these matchups will be disappointed to learn that there are no games scheduled for Sunday, December 11; however, this hiatus will only be temporary. The Semi-Finals will commence on December 13, 2022, after a two-day break. Take a look at the World Cup Semi-Finals schedule:

Tuesday, December 13 : Argentina vs Croatia 2:00 PM (ET); Lusail Stadium

: Argentina vs Croatia 2:00 PM (ET); Lusail Stadium Thursday, December 14: England/France vs Morocco/Portugal 2:00 PM (ET); Al Khor Stadium

