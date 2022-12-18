France didn't have a great time during the first half of the Qatar 2022 Final against Argentina. Didier Deschamps decided to make some changes before the break, taking Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele out of the field, which provoked the fans' reaction on social media.

Social media react to Giroud's and Dembele's changes before the Argentina vs. France halftime

It has not been the best first half for France in the Qatar 2022 Final against Argentina. Before halftime, Didier Deschamps decided to take Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele out of the field, which provoked tons of reactions by fans on social media.

Before the break, Argentina went up with a 2-0 score against France with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria as the scorers. Of course this surprised everybody, including Didier Deschamps, who made some changes before halftime.

Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele, who had a remarkable FIFA World Cup, were replaced by Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani. Fans reacted to this move and questioned Deschamps' decision a lot.

