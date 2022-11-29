The USMNT accomplished part one of their mission in Qatar 2022, now Gregg Berhalter’s team look towards the round of 16 with key takeaways from their 1-0 victory over Iran.

USMNT on to round of 16! Christian Pulisic hero as United States now look towards Netherlands at FIFA World Cup

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! Or at least the first mission, the USMNT are round of 16 bound for the third time in four World Cups. Christian Pulisic's 38th minute goal held up and the United States advanced second in Group B with three eye raising and promising performances at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Iran was on automatic pilot looking for lighting to strike for a third time in the final minutes, but the USMNT defense held firm and edged out a result that cements this generation of players as a team to watch out for in the coming years. Sergiño Dest, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, and Weston McKennie gave stellar performances to neutralize Iran’s attack and keep the USMNT second consecutive clean sheet at a World Cup.

Generating opportunities were once again the key issue as a sharper United States could have finished off Iran earlier, but an injury to Pulisic and Josh Sargent devoted more to holding up play limited clear cut chances for the Americans who had 51% possession. Now the USMNT look towards a round of 16 match against the Netherlands with key takeaways from their win over Iran.

Status of Christian Pulisic

The Chelsea winger was one of the team’s better players until he went off at halftime with what has been reported as a abdominal injury. If Pulisic does indeed miss a match or his injury is more than what it seems it’s almost certain that Brenden Aaronson will start in his place.

Gio Reyna was once again an unused sub in two of the biggest matches of the last decade for the US Soccer Program, it looks more apparent that the rift between Reyna and Berhalter is very much real. We may have seen the last of Reyna in Qatar.

Props to Cameron Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers came into the starting line up as a surprise starter and was cool, calm, and collected. Rarely bothered by the Iranian attack and very much in control of his area, the Celtic defender had an amazing match for the USMNT.

Time to give Gregg Berhalter his due

Two continental cups, a return to the World Cup, a World Cup win, 2 draws, 2 clean sheets and one of the most visibility appealing teams to watch in the tournament, Gregg Berhalter deserves his due.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but Gregg Berhalter can hang his hat with one of the most, if not the most, impressive World Cup by the United States in the modern era solely on the team’s play and potential.

Netherlands

The Netherlands was professional against Qatar, who are one of the worst teams of the tournament, were overwhelmed by a talented Ecuador side and saved it late against Senegal. While talented Louis van Gaal side is not Belgium of 2014, the Netherlands are beatable especially if the USMNT find their scoring touch along with their dedicated play.

Man of the match: Sergiño Dest

This is more based off of a cumulative of the first round, but Sergiño Dest has impressed in the USMNT’s first three games at the World Cup. Solid going up the field and surprisingly disciplined when defending, Dest has been one of the best wing backs of the tournament.