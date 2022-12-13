There is less and less left for the end of Qatar 2022, and there is little game left ahead. This week it will be defined who the finalists will be and here we will tell you what games will be held on December 14.

There is barely a week left until the end of the World Cup and soon it will be known who will be the champion of the largest national team tournament in the world. On Wednesday, December 14, there will be activity and here we will tell you what games can be seen on this date. Remember that the entire Qatar 2022 World Cup can be seen in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

Matches on December 14

On Wednesday, December 14, there will only be one game that will be played by France and Morocco, in what will be the second semifinal of Qatar 2022.

Semifinal 2: France vs Morocco - 2:00 PM (ET)

