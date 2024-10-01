Trending topics:
Salzburg vs Brest: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Salzburg play against Brest in the league phase Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Dorgeles Nene of FC Red Bull Salzburg
© IMAGO / Eibner EuropaDorgeles Nene of FC Red Bull Salzburg

By Leonardo Herrera

Salzburg and Brest will face each other in the league phase Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s all the info you need to catch the action, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based on your country.

Champions League action heats up as two rivals face off with a golden opportunity to secure a much-needed win. While neither team is expected to make a deep run in the tournament, this matchup offers a crucial chance to grab three points against an opponent that isn’t among the tournament’s heavyweights.

Salzburg find themselves under pressure after a disappointing opening loss to Sparta Prague, a team not considered one of the stronger competitors. On the other hand, Brest enter with momentum after a solid victory over Sturm Graz. A second win could significantly boost their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

Salzburg vs Brest: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:45 PMAustralia: 2:45 AM (October 2)Bangladesh: 10:45 PMCanada: 12:45 PMFrance: 6:45 PMGermany: 6:45 PMIndia: 10:15 PMIndonesia: 12:45 AM (October 2)Ireland: 5:45 PMItaly: 6:45 PMMalaysia: 12:45 AM (October 2)Mexico: 10:45 AMNetherlands: 6:45 PMNigeria: 5:45 PMPortugal: 5:45 PMSouth Africa: 6:45 PMSpain: 6:45 PMUAE: 8:45 PMUK: 5:45 PMUnited States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Soumaula Coulibaly of Brest – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Salzburg vs Brest: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1Germany: DAZN GermanyIndia: JioTV, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 9Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 255Mexico: Max CinemaxNetherlands: Ziggo Sport 2Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1Portugal: DAZN PortugalSouth Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 9USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMás

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

