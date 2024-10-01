Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Jason Kipnis shares big advice with young Guardians players ahead of ALDS playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians are set to compete in the ALDS with a roster that features several young players who have recently received advice from retired veteran Jason Kipnis.

Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians takes a lead from first base in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins during the game at Target Field on September 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
© Getty ImagesJason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians takes a lead from first base in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins during the game at Target Field on September 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

By Richard Tovar

The Cleveland Guardians are patiently waiting to play in the ALDS against the winner of the Wild Card, but before that happens, manager Stephen Vogt will need to make some adjustments for the series, knowing he has a roster full of young players. Fortunately, the team recently received advice from retired veteran Jason Kipnis.

Former second baseman Jason Kipnis sent a message to the young players on the Cleveland Guardians who will be competing in the 2024 MLB playoffs, knowing that for many of them, this will be their first time on such a big stage.

“Have fun, enjoy the moment, don’t try to be a hero. Just keep it simple, try to hit singles. Some of those singles will turn into more. Do the little things the right way.”

Advertisement

Kipnis recalled that during a player’s first playoff game, they often feel overhyped, thinking they need to perform at an exceptionally high level. He shared an anecdote about Jason Giambi, who once told him not to overthink the playoffs, but to focus on taking one step at a time, staying in the moment, and handling the routine.

Advertisement

Who are the youngest players on the Guardians roster?

Among the youngest starters is Bo Naylor, just 24 years old, from Mississauga, Canada. The backup at his position is veteran Austin Hedges, 32, who brings significant league experience.

MLB News: Matt Quatraro sends strong message to Royals players ahead of playoffs clash with Orioles

see also

MLB News: Matt Quatraro sends strong message to Royals players ahead of playoffs clash with Orioles

The youngest starter is shortstop Bryan Rocchio, a 23-year-old Venezuelan, while first baseman Kyle Manzardo, 24, also ranks among the youngest infielders.

Advertisement

Additionally, there’s 22-year-old Angel Martinez, a versatile option for both the infield and outfield. The Dominican player can cover first and second base, as well as center field, right field, left field, and shortstop.

In 2022, the Guardians had the youngest roster in the league. While some players have aged, they still remain one of the youngest teams in this year’s playoffs, though other clubs also feature young talent in the postseason.

Advertisement

Who will the Cleveland Guardians play in the playoffs?

The Cleveland Guardians are awaiting the winner of the Houston-Detroit Wild Card series. They’ll face one of those two teams in the ALDS, which is set to begin on October 5 at Progressive Field.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Brian Callahan sends strong warning to Mason Rudolph, Will Levis over starting QB battle
NFL

NFL News: Brian Callahan sends strong warning to Mason Rudolph, Will Levis over starting QB battle

Tennis legend slams WADA for reopening the Jannik Sinner doping investigation
Sports

Tennis legend slams WADA for reopening the Jannik Sinner doping investigation

NFL News: Mike McDaniel could lose another star Dolphins player to knee injury
NFL

NFL News: Mike McDaniel could lose another star Dolphins player to knee injury

Caitlin Clark shows support for Kelsey Mitchell as she enters free agency
Sports

Caitlin Clark shows support for Kelsey Mitchell as she enters free agency

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo