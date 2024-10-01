MLB News: Jason Kipnis shares big advice with young Guardians players ahead of ALDS playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians are set to compete in the ALDS with a roster that features several young players who have recently received advice from retired veteran Jason Kipnis.

The Cleveland Guardians are patiently waiting to play in the ALDS against the winner of the Wild Card, but before that happens, manager Stephen Vogt will need to make some adjustments for the series, knowing he has a roster full of young players. Fortunately, the team recently received advice from retired veteran Jason Kipnis.

Former second baseman Jason Kipnis sent a message to the young players on the Cleveland Guardians who will be competing in the 2024 MLB playoffs, knowing that for many of them, this will be their first time on such a big stage.

“Have fun, enjoy the moment, don’t try to be a hero. Just keep it simple, try to hit singles. Some of those singles will turn into more. Do the little things the right way.”

Kipnis recalled that during a player’s first playoff game, they often feel overhyped, thinking they need to perform at an exceptionally high level. He shared an anecdote about Jason Giambi, who once told him not to overthink the playoffs, but to focus on taking one step at a time, staying in the moment, and handling the routine.

Who are the youngest players on the Guardians roster?

Among the youngest starters is Bo Naylor, just 24 years old, from Mississauga, Canada. The backup at his position is veteran Austin Hedges, 32, who brings significant league experience.

The youngest starter is shortstop Bryan Rocchio, a 23-year-old Venezuelan, while first baseman Kyle Manzardo, 24, also ranks among the youngest infielders.

Additionally, there’s 22-year-old Angel Martinez, a versatile option for both the infield and outfield. The Dominican player can cover first and second base, as well as center field, right field, left field, and shortstop.

In 2022, the Guardians had the youngest roster in the league. While some players have aged, they still remain one of the youngest teams in this year’s playoffs, though other clubs also feature young talent in the postseason.

Who will the Cleveland Guardians play in the playoffs?

The Cleveland Guardians are awaiting the winner of the Houston-Detroit Wild Card series. They’ll face one of those two teams in the ALDS, which is set to begin on October 5 at Progressive Field.