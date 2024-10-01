Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Stuttgart take on Sparta Praha in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Stuttgart will face off against Sparta Praha in Matchday 2 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the game, with viewing options tailored to your country.

[Watch Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha live in the USA on Paramount+]

Sparta Prague made an impressive Champions League debut with a commanding 3-0 victory over Salzburg. While they may not be considered favorites to make a deep run in the tournament, Sparta know that accumulating points against lesser opponents is crucial for their hopes of advancing.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a hard-fought opening match against Real Madrid, where they ultimately fell 3-1 to the Spanish giants. The German side cannot afford another setback, making this upcoming clash a must-win if they want to stay in contention for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:45 PMAustralia: 2:45 AM (October 2)Bangladesh: 10:45 PMCanada: 12:45 PMFrance: 6:45 PMGermany: 6:45 PMIndia: 10:15 PMIndonesia: 12:45 AM (October 2)Ireland: 5:45 PMItaly: 6:45 PMMalaysia: 12:45 AM (October 2)Mexico: 10:45 AMNetherlands: 6:45 PMNigeria: 5:45 PMPortugal: 5:45 PMSouth Africa: 6:45 PMSpain: 6:45 PMUAE: 8:45 PMUK: 5:45 PMUnited States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Angelo Preciado of Sparta Prague – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Advertisement

Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HDCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 2Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 GermanyIndia: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HDIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 3Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport CalcioMexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT SportsNetherlands: Ziggo Sport 3Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2Portugal: DAZN PortugalSouth Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports EnglishUK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3USA: Paramount+, ViX