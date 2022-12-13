France will play against Morocco in what will be a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

France vs Morocco: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinals in your country

France and Morocco will face each other at the Al Bayt Stadium for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

The French team is only one step away from playing a new World Cup final. They are the defending champions, having won the title 4 years ago at Russia 2018 and of course they want to repeat that feat and win the third title in the history of French football. They are only two games away from getting it.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are the surprise of this World Cup. Morocco surprised the entire soccer world by finishing top of a difficult group they shared with Croatia and Belgium, and then eliminating Spain and Portugal in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively. They are the least favorites in this game, but they hope to surprise again.

France vs Morocco: Kick-Off Time

France will face Morocco for the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, December 14 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Jor, Qatar.

Try the Qatar 2022 simulator and start imagining what the final phase of the World Cup will be like.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (December 15)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 15)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (December 15)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 15)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (December 15)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 15)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 15)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 15)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 15)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

France vs Morocco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Televisión Publica, Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: MTV India HD, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, Één, Sporza

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV 2, Globo, NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, CRTV Sports, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: TSN App, TSN1, TSN5, RDS, RDS App, TSN.ca, CTV App, TSN4, TSN3, CTV

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TDMAX, ViX, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica Channel 7, TD+, TUDN

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Ecuador: Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, Soccer Channel, CNT Play

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

France: beIN Sports 1, Molotov, Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1, TF1 Live

Germany: ZDF, MagentaTV

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv soccer

India: MTV India HD, JioTV, DD Sports, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Indosiar

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, RTE 2

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport maximum 3

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea, SBS Korea

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, RTM TV2, Unifi TV, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, TV Okey

Mexico: Channel 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, VIX+, ViX, Las Estrellas, Sky HD, TUDN Live, TUDN, Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Azteca Sports Live

Morocco: Arryadia TNT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Oman: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Poland: TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, TVI, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, Alkass Two, Alkass One

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, RTS 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Serbia: RTS1, HRT2

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, SABC 1, SuperSport Football, Supersport Grandstand, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport PSL

Spain: World Goal, RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: RTS 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport, SRF Play, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, UBC TV, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Maximum 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, FOX Network, Telemundo, FOX Sports App.

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

