Argentina have shockingly lost their first game in a long time in their Qatar 2022 debut against Saudi Arabia. Check out which was their last loss before this FIFA World Cup shock.

Argentina's unbeaten streak ends at Qatar 2022: When was the last time they lost?

Saudi Arabia may have pulled one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history. Argentina arrived in Qatar 2022 as one of the strongest favorites, but an unexpected loss to the Asian team ended their unbeaten streak and changed the outlook.

La Albiceleste had made their way to Qatar in great fashion, ending a 28-year drought in the 2021 Copa America and finishing unbeaten in the South American qualifiers. Now, Lionel Messi and company have plenty of work to do.

Lionel Scaloni's side seemed to have found what the nation had lacked for years, which was chemistry, results, and connection with the fans. Argentina had gone 36 games without defeat, but that's over now.

When was the last time Argentina lost a game before the Saudi Arabia upset?

The last time Argentina lost a game before being beaten by Saudi Arabia came in the 2019 Copa America semifinals against Brazil (0-2). From then on, Scaloni's men stringed great results together - until now.

Will they bounce back from this shocking loss in their World Cup opener? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

