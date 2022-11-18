For the golden generation of Belgium, this is their last shot at equaling the accomplishments of France, Germany, and Spain. Here's the complete group-stage schedule for Roberto Martinez's side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With a perfect winning record, Belgium topped a group that also included Wales and the Czech Republic in the European World Cup Qualifiers. It is one of the reasons why they are among the early favorites to win the 2022 World Cup.

The Red Devils placed third in the last tournament; this time around, they would want to get to the Final and, who knows, maybe even take home the trophy as well. No matter how many great players Belgium have produced, the country has never won a major international title. Their best World Cup performance is reaching the Semi-Finals.

The stakes are high even in Qatar, as several teams are considered among the tournament's best. Many big-name players like Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, and Romelu Lukaku are taking part, and if they fail, their golden generation label will be obliterated.

Belgium's schedule for the 2022 World Cup

Given that the Red Devils are in a group with Canada and Morocco and that Croatia is unlikely to provide much of an obstacle, advancement to the round of 16 should be a cakewalk for the Belgian squad. Their first two games of the Group Stage are against Canada and Morocco. On December 1, Belgium will play Luka Modric and the Croatian national team in their Group F finale.

Roberto Martinez's players will almost surely make the cut for the Round of 16. However, if they don't advance, it will be because they didn't really try and are thus seen as weak and uncompetitive despite having a star-struck squad.

