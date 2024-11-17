NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart issues strong statement on QB Carson Beck

The Georgia Bulldogs imposed their will over the Tennessee Volunteers and delivered a statement win in the SEC. After the much needed triumph, the Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart made a strong comment on quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck and the Bulldogs have faced heavy scrutiny. The Dawgs entered this weekend’s matchup with a chip on their shoulder after being snubbed from the College Football Playoffs rankings earlier in the week. They took it as an insult of it and used it as fuel for their tough game with the Volunteers.

Carson Beck put on a strong outing after weeks of inconsistency. Beck’s production depleted tremendously and many doubts were casted on Georgia’s QB. After the win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs re-entered the postseason picture and Smart made something clear on Beck’s role in Athens.

“Carson carries himself well,” Smart told reporters postgame. “And I’ve been very consistent, even with some of the dumbest questions in the world, no offense, about our quarterback, because we see him every day. He gets judged on outcomes and stats, but we don’t judge based on that. We judge based internally on what gives us the best chance to win. I’m never going to falter over what I see with my eyes.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

“What I see with my eyes is a guy that’s really good in the pocket. He’s got poise, he’s got composure. He puts us in the right play over and over again and makes good decisions.”

Beck snaps four-game bad streak

Beck’s downfall in his performance has been the biggest topic of concern for the Bulldogs. Georgia’s QB entered Saturday’s matchup against the Vols with five touchdowns to nine interceptions over the last four games. His mistakes have been costly for the Dawgs.

However, against Tennessee Beck had one of his best outings in the NCAA season. Beck completed 62.5% of his passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. He rushed for a touchdown, and didn’t take sacks, as well. His last game without interceptions thrown was on October 5 against Mississippi State.

Message to the CFP Selection Committee

The Bulldogs played with intensity. The CFP Selection Committee’s decision to exclude them from the playoff picture struck a nerve, and the Dawgs were determined to prove them wrong. Against Tennessee, they handled their business and made sure the Committee took notice. Smart made his thoughts known on the decision.

“I really don’t know what they look for anymore. So, I would welcome anyone in that committee to come down to this league and play in this environment. It’s a tough place to play.”