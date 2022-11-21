Belgium and Canada close Matchday 1 of Group F in Qatar 2022. Here, you will fin the predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the US.

Belgium vs Canada: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Belgium and Canada are closing Matchday 1 of Group F in Qatar 2022 World Cup at Al Rayyan Stadium. In this article you will find everything you need to know about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game. In the US, you can enjoy the duel on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Belgium is probably in front of the last opportunity to succeed with their golden generation. The group is very solid, but they must prove it this FIFA World Cup with at least going to the semifinals.

On the other hand is Canada, which is seen as the underdog. They had a great run in the Concacaf Qualifiers and ended first, so they will try to prove what they are really capable of in their first World Cup since 1986.

Belgium vs Canada: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Time: 14 PM (ET).

Location: Al Rayyan Stadium. Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Belgium vs Canada: Storylines

Belgium arrives to this match in not such a good moment. They lost their two last games against Egypt and Netherlands, but they are trying to change things up in their debut at Qatar 2022.

With Canada things are different. They recently won against Japan and tied with Bahrein. These two teams have never faced each other, so they do not really know how their rivals play.

How to watch or live stream free Belgium vs Canada in the US

Belgium and Canada will try to get their first three points of the tournament in Matchday 1 of Group F.

Belgium vs Canada: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, Belgium is the favorite with a -200, while Canada has a +525. A tie between these two teams is set in +333. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the Qatar 2022 World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Belgium -200 Tie +33 Canada +525

*Odds via BetMGM