America will face Chivas for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 second leg semifinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Archrivals Club America and Chivas Guadalajara will face off in a new edition of the Mexican Derby for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 semifinals. Discover all the vital information here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

The first leg was, as expected, very evenly matched between two well-known dangerous teams, with both showing a lot of respect for each other. The 0-0 scoreline has left the series wide open for a second leg that promises to be exciting.

The slight advantage goes to Club America, as they have the chance to define the series at home. However, this is no reason to be overconfident, as Chivas Guadalajara are a tough team that will undoubtedly go in search of victory and, with it, qualification for the grand final.

When will the Club America vs Chivas match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 second leg semifinal between Chivas and America will be played this Saturday, May 18 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Roberto Alvarado (L) of Guadalajara fights for the ball with Alvaro Fidalgo (R) of America – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Club America and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.