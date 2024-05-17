Panathinaikos will receive Olympiacos in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1 Playoffs. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

The 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1 season is almost over, and to the surprise of Greek soccer fans, none of the eternal archrivals are in the fight for the championship, which will be contested between PAOK and AEK Athens. Olympiacos defeated AEK 2-0 in the previous Matchday, but PAOK’s 4-1 victory against Panathinaikos (who also had a chance of contending) left the “Τhrylos” with no chance of winning the title.

However, there is still much at stake in this intense derby. Both teams will be fighting for the last qualifying spot for the Europa League. Olympiacos, with 73 points, needs only a tie to secure the spot, while Panathinaikos also requires just a draw to clinch it.

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Greece: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Turkey: 8:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Nigeria Sporty TV, StarTimes App

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Turkey: Exxen S Sport+