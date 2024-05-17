Iga Swiatek faces Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 Italian Open final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Iga Swiatek will face off against Aryna Sabalenka in what will be the 2024 Italian Open final. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a range of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This tournament offers nothing new that hasn’t been seen in the Madrid Open. The two best players in the world once again demonstrated why they are at the top and why they are always the main contenders to win the tournaments they enter. Once again, the championship will be decided between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

The Pole is clearly the favorite, not only because of her high level of play on the Italian courts but also because her recent history favors her: she won the Madrid Open final in three sets. On Belarussian’s side, she knows that the final was very close and could have gone either way, and she will now seek revenge.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka match be played?

The final match of the 2024 Italian Open between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will take place this Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Aryna Sabalenka with Iga Swiatek – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the quarterfinal of the 2024 Italian Open final between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.