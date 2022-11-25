Belgium and Morocco clash off on Sunday at the Al Thumama Stadium for Matchday 2 of Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Belgium will go toe-to-toe with Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on the second matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 8:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group F Matchday 2 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

Overall, this is their fourth encounter. As was to be expected, the Belgian men's national team has won both of its matches thus far, whereas Morocco has only managed to pull off one victory. So far, not a single game has finished in a tie.

On March 26, 2008, they met each other in an international friendly, and the Atlas Lions shocked everyone by winning 4-1. After all this time, they finally meet again in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup, and it promises to be an even more intriguing fight than the one they had back then.

Belgium vs Morocco: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Belgium vs Morocco: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Belgium vs Morocco: Storylines

Belgium have lost 3-2 to the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam in the only Qatar game they have played. Meanwhile, on Matchday 1, Morocco lost 3-1 against Austria at the Arena Naționala in Bucharest.

The Red Devils currently sit in third place in Group F with no points won after one game. On the other hand, Walid Regragui’s players are placed below them, at the bottom of the Group F table with an equal number of zero points in one match so far.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 11, 2003, and it ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which team will grab the three points in Matchday 2 of Group F.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Belgium vs Morocco in the U.S.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group F Matchday 2 game between Belgium and Morocco, to be played on Sunday, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, will be broadcasted in the United States. Other options include Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo.

Belgium vs Morocco: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Belgium vs Morocco matchup. However, judging by the Red Devils' recent form, we can expect them to win this one.