Brazil will play against Switzerland in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The two winners of the first Matchday of the group stage meet in a game that promises to be very interesting. Switzerland began their journey with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cameroon. Beating Brazil will not be easy, and perhaps for them a draw will not be a bad result, even if they win they will ensure qualification.

Brazil want to go for everything in this World Cup. They had a truly excellent first game against Serbia in which they won 2-0 leaving the feeling that they could have scored even more goals. Now they will look for a second victory that allows them to qualify before the third Matchday of the group stage.

Brazil vs Switzerland: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Brazil and Switzerland at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Monday, November 28 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Brazil vs Switzerland: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Brazil vs Switzerland

Brazil and Switzerland will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Monday, November 28 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: FOX Sports App, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Sling, FOX Network, Telemundo.

