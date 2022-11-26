In a game corresponding to Matchday 2 of the group stage of Qatar 2022, Japan will play against Costa Rica. Here we will tell you who will be the referee of this interesting match.

Matchday 2 of the group stage of Qatar 2022 will have this interesting duel in group E between Japan and Costa Rica that could define the fate of both teams in the World Cup. Here we will tell you who will be the referee in this attractive match. Remember that in the United States you can see it through FuboTV (free trial).

The Japanese team gave one of the great surprises of the World Cup when they beat Germany 2-1 in their first game. This result leaves them very close to qualification, which they could get if they win this game and Germany don't win. Undoubtedly, the Japanese will go for the victory before the difficult duel against Spain.

In the case of Costa Rica, they played a first match inappropriate for a World Cup. They did little to try to contain the Spanish fury, so the 7-0 loss was justified. They need to recover soon and win this game if they are to have any chance of qualifying. Although for this, they must demonstrate something more than what they showed so far.

Referee of Japan vs Costa Rica

The designated referee for this game is the English Michael Oliver. Assistant Referee 1: Stuart Burt; Assistant Referee 2: Simon Peter Bennett. Fourth Official: Maguette N'Diaye.

