In a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Japan will face Costa Rica. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Japan vs Costa Rica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

Japan will play against Costa Rica in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The Japanese team seeks to continue making history in this World Cup. In their first game they were, together with Saudi Arabia, one of the teams that gave the surprise. The Japanese defeated a team from Germany more committed to non-sports causes than to playing soccer. Now they will look for a victory that allows them to dream of the round of 16.

Costa Rica were the big disappointment of Matchday 1. They didn't just play badly: they didn't even try to put up a fight. It was a 7-0 against Spain, a result that clearly demonstrates the level shown by the Costa Ricans. It seems difficult that they can get something played that way, they will have to change a lot if they want to complicate the tough Japan.

Japan vs Costa Rica: Kick-Off Time

Japan and Costa Rica will face each other in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Sunday, November 27 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Cameroon: 11:00 AM

Canada: 5:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 4:00 AM

Croatia: 11:00 AM

Denmark: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 5:00 AM

Egypt: 12:00 PM

France: 11:00 AM

Germany: 11:00 AM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 PM

Iran: 1:30 PM

Ireland: 10:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 AM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Japan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 11:00 AM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 11:00 AM

Poland: 11:00 AM

Portugal: 10:00 AM

Qatar: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Senegal: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 11:00 AM

Singapore: 6:00 AM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

South Korea: 7:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 AM

Sweden: 11:00 AM

Switzerland: 11:00 AM

Tanzania: 1:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 AM

Tunisia: 11:00 AM

Uganda: 1:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 10:00 AM

United States: 5:00 AM (ET)

Japan vs Costa Rica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports

Belgium: Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: RDS App, TSN3, TSN1, TSN4, CTV, TSN5, CTV App, TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS

Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, Teletica Live, Teletica Channel 7, TDMAX

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: dr.dk, NRK1, DR 1

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Magenta Sport, ZDF

Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

India: JioTV, Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: Mentari TV, SCTV, Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, Talksport 2 Radio UK, RTE Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, TV Asahi

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Korea: KBS Korea, SBS Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, VIX+, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: NRKTV, NRK1

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl, TVP2

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: TV4 Sweden, NRK1, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RTS 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: STV Player, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITVX, Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo

