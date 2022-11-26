Argentina won a vital match against Mexico thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez in the second half. Here, check out funniest memes and reactions from the second round match of the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 for their second match in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The result was key for La Albiceleste, as they needed to win to stay alive in the competition. Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored for Lionel Scaloni’s team.

These two teams have a bitter rivalry, and the first half was very difficult for both teams as they couldn’t create many chances to score. Argentina started very shaky, with many mistakes and without much team’s play.

However, as the match progressed they were able to create more chances and started to bring danger close to Memo Ochoa’s goal. Messi scored first, and then, Fernanez, who also had a great match, completed the win. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Argentina defeats Mexico to stay alive in the World Cup: Funniest memes and reactions

The match between Mexico and Argentina was a battle from start to finish. However, Argentina was the better team at the end, thanks to Leo Messi appearing when the team needed him the most. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:













Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. You can also enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.