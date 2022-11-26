When Argentina needed him the most, Lionel Messi stepped up to give his side the lead in a hard-fought game against Mexico and keep his team's World Cup hopes at Qatar 2022 alive. Watch the video of his goal here.

It's happened again. Argentina needed Lionel Messi, and he showed up. In an extremely hard-fought affair with Mexico, the PSG superstar scored a fantastic goal from outside the box to put his team in front at Qatar 2022.

El Tri were holding Lionel Scaloni's men perfectly, dropping back to prevent the Argentine stars from breaking the deadlock. As the minutes went by, La Albiceleste were starting to lose their heads.

When the pressure started to mount on Argentina, Messi came to the rescue. Once again, he proved why he's one of the most admired players in soccer history with a wonderful goal that sent Argentine fans wild. Check it out.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores crucial goal for Argentina vs. Mexico

US viewers

UK viewers