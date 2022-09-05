Mexico's kits for the FIFA World Cup are always something to talk about. Now, El Tri will have two of the most beautiful home and away kits for Qatar 2022 and here's everything you need to know about them.

Weeks away from the beginning of the FIFA World Cup, Mexico released its last jersey to wear in the tournament. El Tri is ready to participate in Qatar 2022, with two of the most beautiful kits in the competition that will certainly shine in each game.

The 32 teams are ready for what's going to be a thrilling month full of soccer. Mexico didn't have the best Concacaf Qualifiers as they ended thirds behind Canada and United States. But the FIFA World Cup is a whole different tournament and anything could happen in the matches.

Unfortunately for Mexico, Jesus Corona will not be able to participate in what could've been his first FIFA World Cup. There are still some doubts surrounding the final roster, but El Tri will try to have the best players available to keep the title dream alive.

Mexico's home jersey for Qatar 2022

Mexico has returned to the green color for its home jersey in Qatar 2022. As every four years, adidas uses this technique to create hype in the fandom and sell more jerseys as people feel more identified with this color for their first kit.

There are some red details in this jersey, but the most important thing is the change in Mexico's shield as it will be the first FIFA World Cup with this one. The home kit has some feathers in the chest and arms that represent the Aztec God Quetzalcoatl (Feathered Serpent).

Mexico's away jersey for Qatar 2022

Mexico's fans were asking for the wine color to return to the away kit and adidas did something really special with that request. The brand presented a white jersey with details in the first color and a green neck.

As the home kit, Aztec culture is present, now with prehistoric drawings in the front part and a little bit in the back also. Fans really liked this jersey and the player version was an instant sold out in most of the stores in the country.