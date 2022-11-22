Croatia will go up against Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in what promises to be a good match between last edition’s runner-up and a good African team. Read along to find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The fourth day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will start with this interesting battle. Croatia open their journey against Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on Matchday 1. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) will be available.

Croatia took everyone by surprise four years ago from the beginning. That time they stun Argentina in the group on Matchday 2 and they advanced all the way to final, where they lost against France. So, in this occasion they shouldn’t be overlooked. In their talented lineup the one that leads the team is a high-caliber player like Luka Modric. Russia 2018 showed hoy good they can be, but to repeat that production they must start by winning this game.

Morocco are here after an impressive run in the always tough African qualifiers. What makes them a potential threat is that they didn’t even struggle a bit to make it to Qatar. The first part of it had them with six wins in six matchdays. Then, they took D.R. of Congo out with a 4-1 home victory after a 1-1 tie playing away. Their star player isPSG’s defender Achraf Hakimi.

Morocco vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time

Morocco will Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, November 23.

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 9:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Cameroon: 11:00 AM

Canada: 5:00 AM

Costa Rica: 4:00 AM

Croatia: 11:00 AM

Denmark: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 5:00 AM

Egypt: 12:00 PM

France: 11:00 AM

Germany: 11:00 AM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 6:00 PM

Iran: 1:30 PM

Ireland: 10:00 AM

Israel: 12:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 AM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Japan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 11:00 AM

New Zealand: 11:00 PM (November 24)

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 11:00 AM

Poland: 11:00 AM

Portugal: 10:00 AM

Qatar: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Senegal: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 11:00 AM

Singapore: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

South Korea: 7:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 AM

Sweden: 11:00 AM

Switzerland: 11:00 AM

Tanzania: 1:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 AM

Tunisia: 11:00 AM

Uganda: 1:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 10:00 AM

United States: 5:00 AM (ET)

Morocco vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, Claro Sports

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV

Belgium: Sporza, Tipik, Één, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, SporTV, Globo, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: TSN1, TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS App, TSN3, RDS, TSN4, TSN5

Costa Rica: Claro Sports, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TD +, Sky HD

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark, NRK1

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports, CNT Play

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: Magenta Sport, Das Erste

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

India: JioTV, Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: Mentari TV, SCTV, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Ireland: STV Scotland, RTE Player, RTE 2, The ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, UTV, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: Fuji TV, AbemaTV

Kenya: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Claro Sports, Sky HD, VIX+

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: NRK TV, NRK1

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP2, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Sport TV1, Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport CSN, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

South Korea: SBS Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: NRK1, TV4 Sweden, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RSI La 2, SRF Play

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK, UTV, STV Player, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub

United States: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Sling, Fox Sports 1, Peacock, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Tubi, Foxsports.com, Telemundo

