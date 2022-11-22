The last runners-up in the world, Croatia, make their debut in this World Cup when they face the tough Morocco in the first game of the group stage of Qatar 2022. Here we tell you who will be the referee.

Group F will have a more than interesting game when the last runners-up in Russia 2018, Croatia, face off against the strong Morocco. And to prepare you for a game that promises to be intense from start to finish, here we are going to tell you who will be the referee who will deliver justice in this match. You can watch this game in US through FuboTV (free trial).

The debut of the team that reached the semifinals in Russia 2018 takes place. Croatia are a strong team despite the fact that some of their players are already veterans. They are undoubtedly candidates to advance to the next round, fighting for first place with Belgium, although what they do next will obviously depend on the level they show.

Morocco has a great team, whose main star is the Paris Saint-Germain player, Achraf Hakimi. In the African qualifiers they had an outstanding participation, comfortably winning their group and then the playoff against the Republic of Congo. Now they will seek to go further and qualify for the round of 16 in a group that is not easy.

Referee for Croatia vs Morocco

The main referee will be the Argentine Fernando Rapallini, Assistant referee 1 will be Juan Pablo Belatti and Diego Bonfá will be Assistant referee 2. The fourth referee will be Kevin Ortega.

