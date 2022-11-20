Netherlands will face Ecuador in group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this Qatar 2022 World game

Netherlands and Ecuador will face each other in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting games of the group stage. On the one hand, there will be the main favorites to win the group and advance to the round, the Netherlands, who after this game with Ecuador still have to play against the locals, Qatar.

On the other hand, there will be one of the favorites to finish in second place, Ecuador, who will fight with the other great favorite to advance to the round of 16 in this group A, Senegal. South Americans and Africans will meet in the final Matchday, and that is why the Ecuadorians will look for a good result against the Netherlands that will allow them to arrive with some advantage over the Senhalese.

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Netherlands and Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Friday, November 25 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador

Netherlands and Ecuador will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Friday, November 25 at 11:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Telemundo.

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

