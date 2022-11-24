Netherlands will face Ecuador in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Netherlands vs Ecuador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

In a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Netherlands face off Ecuador. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the game between the two leaders of group A. On the Ecuadorian side, they had their first game at the very start of the World Cup, and as expected, they were far superior to the locals Qatar, even seeming insufficient on 2 -0 since the Ecuadorians could have scored one more goal. Now they have to face the most difficult game of the group.

It is that their rivals are one of the favorites to finish as leaders in this group. The Netherlands started this World Cup with a hard-fought victory against Senegal. Although their game was not entirely convincing, it is known that they are a tough team and above all that they have good players. If one of the two team wins, their qualification would be assured.

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time

Netherlands will face Ecuador in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Friday, November 25 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (November 26)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 7:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM (November 26)

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (November 26)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (November 26)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 26)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 26)

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Netherlands vs Ecuador: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports

Belgium: Tipik, Canvas, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: SporTV 2, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, SporTV, Canals Globo, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, TSN5, RDS App

Costa Rica: TDMAX, TD +, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TUDN

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, Soccer Channel, Teleamazonas

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Das Erste, Servus TV, Magenta Sport

Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: Vido, SCTV, Moji

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: STV Scotland, RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, Talksport 2 Radio UK, RTE Player, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: CAN 11

Italy: Rai Play, RAI 2

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: TV Asahi, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

South Korea: SBS Korea, MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go, RTM TV2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Unifi TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, VIX+, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Canvas

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport PSL, DStv App

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: SVT 1, Discovery+, SVT Play

Switzerland: RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF Two, RSI La 2, SRF Play

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

United Kingdom: ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Player, STV Scotland, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

