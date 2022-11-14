Netherlands as big favorites had to go through a hard road to qualify to Qatar, they had to play against other European nations that had top notch teams.

The Netherlands are one of the big favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, not only because they have a top notch roster, but because the Netherlands' national team were lethal during the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers.

In 1934 it was the first time that the Netherlands played in a World Cup, during which time they reached the Round of 16 but were eliminated. During the next edition in 1938, the Netherlands finished with the same result.

The Netherlands have come close to winning the FIFA World Cup three times, once in 1974, again in 1978 and most recently in the 21st century during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

How did the Netherlands qualify for Qatar 2022?

The Netherlands' road to Qatar 2022 was not as easy as some imagine even though they played in a group full of underdogs during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, they had to play hard to win seven games and finish as group leaders with 23 points and thus ensure the direct qualification to Qatar 2022.

The Netherlands lost only one game within Group G, that loss was against the other favorites within the group, Turkey 4-2. After that loss they won seven games and drew another two, and a few months later the Netherlands won a game against Turkey 6-1 as revenge.

Within Group G were, apart from Turkey and the Netherlands, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar. The most lethal offense in the group was held by the Netherlands with a total of 33 goals for, they are one of the top picks among the World Cup 2022 predictions to win the tournament.