FuboTV: Packages, pricing, and everything you need to know about this streaming service ahead of the 2022 World Cup

FuboTV has understood how to bring consumers an easy way to access their favorite channels, shows, and sports events from different devices. With the 2022 World Cup right around the corner, make sure of not missing anything with this live TV streaming service.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup is without any doubt the most anticipated event of the year, as people (not only the soccer community) have been waiting it for four years. From Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, the tournament will catch the eye of millions from all over the globe.

That means there will be audiences in every corner of the planet, and FuboTV provides a great option to catch all the action. However, this streaming service also offers plenty of other channels besides sports. Let's take a look at all the FuboTV packages, with their respective pricing and channels available. It's important to note that all FuboTV packages have a 7-day free trial. Click here to start yours.

1. Fubo Pro

Price : $69.99 per month (7-day free trial)

: (7-day free trial) Channels: +124

With the Fubo Pro package, you make sure of being covered with the major networks, having access to at least 124 channels as well as 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR recording, with no limit on screens to stream, for $69.99 per month. With the option of a 7-day free trial, the subscription is month to month and you can cancel at any time.

Some of the channels included:

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox

beIN Sports

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports Network

ESPN

ESPN2

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

Golf Channel

NFL Network

Olympic Channel

2. Fubo Elite

Price : $79.99 per month (7-day free trial)

: (7-day free trial) Channels: 178+

Fubo Elite represents an upgrade to the aforementioned package, especially for the diehard sports fans, guaranteeing access to at least 178 channels for $79.99 per month. Apart from providing extra Cloud DVR space and unlimited screens to stream on, this package offers more sports networks such as NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and the Tennis Channel. It also gives access to 4K content.

Additional sports channels included:

Big Ten Network

ESPNews

ESPNU

MLB Network

NBA TV

NHL Network

Stadium

Tennis Channel

Zona Futbol

3. Fubo Ultimate

Price : $99.99 per month (7-day free trial)

: (7-day free trial) Channels: 214+

The name itself says it, the Fubo Ultimate package is the best plan you can get not only on this streaming service, but on the entire market. Those who can afford the $99.99 per month, get access to at least 214 channels as well as Showtime's catalog of on-demand films and shows.

4. Fubo Latino

Price : $99 every three months (7-day free trial)

: (7-day free trial) Channels: 43+

The Fubo Latino package is designed for Spanish-speaking consumers, providing access to over 100 sporting events across more than 43 channels. Unlike the aforementioned packages, this plan is paid quarterly rather than monthly. Subscribers pay $99 every three months (which would be $33 per month), getting Spanish-language channels as well as 250 hours of Cloud DVR recording and standard screen sharing for two screens per household.

Spanish networks included:

beIN Sports

ESPN Deportes

Fox Deportes

GolTV Spanish

TyC Sports

Zona Futbol

Add-ons

FuboTV also offers a wide range of add-ons not included in your package depending on your streaming needs: from extra sports content, additional Cloud DVR storage or family share to unlimited screens.

Cloud DVR 250 : Additional 250 hours of space ($9.99 per month)

: Additional 250 hours of space ($9.99 per month) Cloud DVR 1,000 : Extra 1,000 hours of space ($16.99 per month)

: Extra 1,000 hours of space ($16.99 per month) Family Share : Three simultaneous streams ($5.99 per month)

: Three simultaneous streams ($5.99 per month) Unlimited Screens: Up to ten devices simultaneously in the house ($9.99 per month)

Fubo Extra ($8 per month)

American Heroes

Baby TV

Cooking Channel

Destination America

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

DIY

ESPNEWS

ESPNU

FXM

GSN

JusticeCentral.TV

LOGO

MTV Classic

MTV2

Nat Geo Wild

Nicktoons

Revolt

Science

TeenNick

Sony Movie Channel

INSP

PeopleTV

XITE

Hallmark Drama

MTV Live

BET Her

BET Jams

BET Soul

MTVU

Nick Music

GINX Esports TV

Great American Country

Zona Futbol

Magnolia Network

PokerGO

Great American Living

Great American Family

Sports Plus ($11 per month)

MLB Network

MLB Network Strike Zone

NBA TV

NFL RedZone

NHL Network

Pac-12 Network

Tennis Channel

TVG2

Stadium

Stadium Plus

SI TV

SportsGrid

VSiN

Adventure Plus ($5 per month)

Outside Television

Outdoor Channel

World Fishing Network

Sportsman Channel

MAVTV

International Sports Plus ($6 per month)

Fox Soccer Plus

GOLTV

TyCSports

Chelsea TV

News Plus ($2.99 per month)

BBC World News

Cheddar

CNBC World

Euronews

Law&Crime

Bloomberg+

AfricaNews

NewsNet

i24 News

Other add-ons:

Showtime: $11 per month

Epix: $6 per month

Starz: $9 per month

Latino Plus: $8.99 per month

Portuguese Plus: $20 per month

Rai Italia: $8.99 per month

TV5MONDE: $9.99 per month

Sports Lite (NBA TV, NHL, MLB)

NBA League Pass: $14.99 per month

Devices

In case you were wondering whether FuboTV is compatible with your device, here we let you know all the devices this streaming service is compatible with: