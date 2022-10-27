FuboTV has understood how to bring consumers an easy way to access their favorite channels, shows, and sports events from different devices. With the 2022 World Cup right around the corner, make sure of not missing anything with this live TV streaming service.
The upcoming FIFA World Cup is without any doubt the most anticipated event of the year, as people (not only the soccer community) have been waiting it for four years. From Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, the tournament will catch the eye of millions from all over the globe.
That means there will be audiences in every corner of the planet, and FuboTV provides a great option to catch all the action. However, this streaming service also offers plenty of other channels besides sports. Let's take a look at all the FuboTV packages, with their respective pricing and channels available. It's important to note that all FuboTV packages have a 7-day free trial. Click here to start yours.
1. Fubo Pro
- Price: $69.99 per month (7-day free trial)
- Channels: +124
With the Fubo Pro package, you make sure of being covered with the major networks, having access to at least 124 channels as well as 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR recording, with no limit on screens to stream, for $69.99 per month. With the option of a 7-day free trial, the subscription is month to month and you can cancel at any time.
Some of the channels included:
- ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox
- beIN Sports
- Big Ten Network
- CBS Sports Network
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- Fox Sports 1
- Fox Sports 2
- Golf Channel
- NFL Network
- Olympic Channel
2. Fubo Elite
- Price: $79.99 per month (7-day free trial)
- Channels: 178+
Fubo Elite represents an upgrade to the aforementioned package, especially for the diehard sports fans, guaranteeing access to at least 178 channels for $79.99 per month. Apart from providing extra Cloud DVR space and unlimited screens to stream on, this package offers more sports networks such as NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and the Tennis Channel. It also gives access to 4K content.
Additional sports channels included:
- Big Ten Network
- ESPNews
- ESPNU
- MLB Network
- NBA TV
- NHL Network
- Stadium
- Tennis Channel
- Zona Futbol
3. Fubo Ultimate
- Price: $99.99 per month (7-day free trial)
- Channels: 214+
The name itself says it, the Fubo Ultimate package is the best plan you can get not only on this streaming service, but on the entire market. Those who can afford the $99.99 per month, get access to at least 214 channels as well as Showtime's catalog of on-demand films and shows.
4. Fubo Latino
- Price: $99 every three months (7-day free trial)
- Channels: 43+
The Fubo Latino package is designed for Spanish-speaking consumers, providing access to over 100 sporting events across more than 43 channels. Unlike the aforementioned packages, this plan is paid quarterly rather than monthly. Subscribers pay $99 every three months (which would be $33 per month), getting Spanish-language channels as well as 250 hours of Cloud DVR recording and standard screen sharing for two screens per household.
Spanish networks included:
- beIN Sports
- ESPN Deportes
- Fox Deportes
- GolTV Spanish
- TyC Sports
- Zona Futbol
Add-ons
FuboTV also offers a wide range of add-ons not included in your package depending on your streaming needs: from extra sports content, additional Cloud DVR storage or family share to unlimited screens.
- Cloud DVR 250: Additional 250 hours of space ($9.99 per month)
- Cloud DVR 1,000: Extra 1,000 hours of space ($16.99 per month)
- Family Share: Three simultaneous streams ($5.99 per month)
- Unlimited Screens: Up to ten devices simultaneously in the house ($9.99 per month)
Fubo Extra ($8 per month)
- American Heroes
- Baby TV
- Cooking Channel
- Destination America
- Discovery Family
- Discovery Life
- DIY
- ESPNEWS
- ESPNU
- FXM
- GSN
- JusticeCentral.TV
- LOGO
- MTV Classic
- MTV2
- Nat Geo Wild
- Nicktoons
- Revolt
- Science
- TeenNick
- Sony Movie Channel
- INSP
- PeopleTV
- XITE
- Hallmark Drama
- MTV Live
- BET Her
- BET Jams
- BET Soul
- MTVU
- Nick Music
- GINX Esports TV
- Great American Country
- Zona Futbol
- Magnolia Network
- PokerGO
- Great American Living
- Great American Family
Sports Plus ($11 per month)
- MLB Network
- MLB Network Strike Zone
- NBA TV
- NFL RedZone
- NHL Network
- Pac-12 Network
- Tennis Channel
- TVG2
- Stadium
- Stadium Plus
- SI TV
- SportsGrid
- VSiN
Adventure Plus ($5 per month)
- Outside Television
- Outdoor Channel
- World Fishing Network
- Sportsman Channel
- MAVTV
International Sports Plus ($6 per month)
- Fox Soccer Plus
- GOLTV
- TyCSports
- Chelsea TV
News Plus ($2.99 per month)
- BBC World News
- Cheddar
- CNBC World
- Euronews
- Law&Crime
- Bloomberg+
- AfricaNews
- NewsNet
- i24 News
Other add-ons:
- Showtime: $11 per month
- Epix: $6 per month
- Starz: $9 per month
- Latino Plus: $8.99 per month
- Portuguese Plus: $20 per month
- Rai Italia: $8.99 per month
- TV5MONDE: $9.99 per month
- Sports Lite (NBA TV, NHL, MLB)
- NBA League Pass: $14.99 per month
Devices
In case you were wondering whether FuboTV is compatible with your device, here we let you know all the devices this streaming service is compatible with:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV
- Google Chromecast (Google Cast)
- Roku
- Android TV
- iPhone/iPad (iOS 13+)
- Android Phone/Tablet (5.0+)
- Mac
- Windows
- Xbox
- LG Smart TV (2018+)
- Samsung Smart TV (2016+)
- Sony Smart TV
- VIZIO Smart TV