During the Qualifiers for the next FIFA World Cup, Brazil was seen as one of the strongest squads to win the tournament. But not everyone thinks this way and now a superstar for Portugal's national team has told that they have a better possibilities to get the trophy at Qatar 2022 than the Canarinha.

Brazil ended the CONMEBOL Qualifiers as the best team with 45 points thanks to their 14 victories, three draws and not a single match lost. But despite that achievement, there are still some doubters that think they don't have enough to win at Qatar 2022.

On the other hand is Portugal. In the UEFA Qualifiers, they advanced through the Play-offs path after they got the second place in Group A. Then, they defeated Turkey and North Macedonia to get a ticket to the next FIFA World Cup and compete for the trophy.

Portugal's superstar thinks they have a better team than Brazil for Qatar 2022

For some people, it is impossible to make a comparison between Brazil and Portugal nowadays. Both squads had totally different runs to get to Qatar 2022, but now a superstar of the European team has said that they have a better team than the Canarinha.

"I would like to win for (Matheus) Cunha, because he's always saying that Brazil is better than Portugal," said Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid's Portuguese forward, to TNT Sports Brazil. "They have great players too, but it is not better (than Portugal). I want to play against Brazil just to end this discussion, just for that."

If both teams advanced through the Group stage, there are huge possibilities that they meet in the knockouts. If one of them wins their group and the other ends in second place, they will face each other in the Round of 16.