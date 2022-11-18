Barcelona is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to teams that have provided the most players on world championship teams.

The FIFA World Cup is all about bragging rights, from the country that lifts the World Cup at the end to the top scorer, best goalkeeper, and golden glove. The FIFA World Cup lifts the morale of a nation and the fans of the teams that do well.

In the case of the USMNT a great run in the 2002 World Cup saved Major League Soccer from folding and today MLS has 37 representatives at the 2022 World Cup. Other established European teams also have had participants at the World Cup with many of them having winners on World Cup squads.

Barcelona, one of the most renowned teams in the world due to Lionel Messi, is at the bottom of the list when it comes to the top 10 teams who have had the most world cup winners represented, find out who are the top teams.

Top teams with most World Cup winners represented

According to a report published by Gazzetta in Italy Barcelona has had only 9 World Cup winners represented, Romario being one of the most famous in 1994. AC Milan comes in after with 10 and amazingly Real Madrid is at 11 followed by Santos of Brazil also with 11 and led by Pele.

Club Nacional de Football in Uruguay has had 13 champions consisting of the 1930 and 1950 Uruguayan teams. Archrivals Peñarol has 14 in total, with Roma having 15 players having won the World Cup while playing at the Roman club.

Inter Milan comes in third at 19, Bayern Munich of Germany with 23 and on top of the list is the Italian Old Lady Juventus with 25 World Cup winning representatives since 1930.

Serie A accounts for 4 teams, La Liga 2, Uruguay 2, Germany 1, and Brazil 1. Many of the Serie A teams have been a mix of Argentine, Uruguayan, Brazilian, and French players which helped bump their numbers.