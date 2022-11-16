Major League Soccer will be sending a total of 36 players to the FIFA World Cup, here is the complete list.

Major League Soccer has come a long way since 1996, once seen as a soccer graveyard today the league is a “league of choice” or a destination for talented players from all over the world. MLS has thrived on being open to players from all walks of life from South America to Asia, no player has the door closed in MLS.

While the biggest stars may be on European teams, MLS can proudly state they have 3 dozen players at the FIFA World Cup. The biggest name on the list is Wales international Gareth Bale of MLS Cup winners LAFC.

On the USMNT side there are 9 players that will be represented by MLS and on Canada 11. Other nations include, México, Uruguay, Ecuador, Australia, Cameroon, Poland, among others. Here is the complete list of MLS players at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

MLS players at the FIFA World Cup

Among the USMNT and Canada players there is also one of the best incoming transfers of the 2022 season, Uruguay’s Facundo Torres who won the US Open Cup with Orlando City.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland is one of the league’s highest paid players but was largely disappointing for the Chicago Fire in 2022.

Australia

Milos Degenek (D, Columbus Crew)

Canada

Lucas Cavallini (F, Vancouver Whitecaps FC) Alistair Johnston (D, CF Montréal)

Mark-Anthony Kaye (M, Toronto FC)

Ismaël Koné (M, CF Montréal)

Richie Laryea (D, Toronto FC)

Kamal Miller (D, CF Montréal)

Jonathan Osorio (M, Toronto FC)

James Pantemis (GK, CF Montréal)

Samuel Piette (M, CF Montréal)

Dayne St. Clair (GK, Minnesota United FC)

Joel Waterman (D, CF Montréal)

Cameroon

Olivier Mbaizo (D, Philadelphia Union)

Nouhou Tolo (D, Seattle Sounders)

Costa Rica

Daniel Chacón (D, Colorado Rapids 2)

Ronald Matarrita (D, FC Cincinnati)

Bryan Oviedo (D, Real Salt Lake)

Ecuador

Xavier Arreaga (D, Seattle Sounders FC)

José Cifuentes (M, LAFC)

Sebastian Méndez (M, LAFC)

Diego Palacios (D, LAFC)

Mexico

Héctor Herrera (M, Houston Dynamo FC)

Poland

Karol Swiderski (F, Charlotte FC)

Switzerland

Xherdan Shaqiri (M, Chicago Fire FC)

Uruguay

Martín Cáceres (D, LA Galaxy)

Facundo Torres (F, Orlando City SC)

USA

Kellyn Acosta (M, LAFC)

Jesus Ferreira (F, FC Dallas)

Sean Johnson (GK, New York City FC)

Aaron Long (D, New York Red Bulls)

Shaq Moore (D, Nashville SC)

Jordan Morris (F, Seattle Sounders FC)

Cristian Roldan (M, Seattle Sounders FC)

DeAndre Yedlin (D, Inter Miami CF)

Walker Zimmerman (D, Nashville SC)

Wales

Gareth Bale (F, LAFC)

