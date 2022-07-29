The headquarters of the Portugal National Team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup is already known. Get to know the hotel and training camp of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and the rest of the Portuguese stars in Qatar 2022.

While every FIFA World Cup, such as Qatar 2022, is remembered for the action that takes place during the matches that make it up, each of the National Teams that participate in it live stories and key moments in the places they choose as their headquarters for accommodation and training.

The Team Base Camps, the fortresses where the National Teams are sheltered during a World Cup, of the 32 qualified teams for Qatar 2022 have already been revealed by FIFA itself and therefore the locations and amenities of these enclosures that will take care of the secrets of the aspirants to win this tournament can already be known.

Thus, it is time to enter the intimacy of one of the teams that will be under the spotlight of soccer fans because it has one of the best players in history: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. Get to know the Portuguese Team Base Camp: its hotel and training camp.

Portugal's Base Camp in Qatar 2022: the Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel

Although Qatar 2022 will be the most compact World Cup in history, due to the fact that the host country has an area of just 11,571 square kilometers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal decided not to be part of the 24 teams that are less than 10 kilometers away from each other and chose to stay at the Autograph Collection Hotel, located in the town of Al Samriya in the municipality of Al-Shahaniya, 29.7 kilometers from Doha.

This hotel is managed by the Marriot International chain and less than four months before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, its construction is yet to be completed, according to information provided by the Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company.

Although it is not yet fully completed, we know some of the amenities that the Portugal National Team and Cristiano Ronaldo will enjoy during the at least 15 days they will stay at the Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel, which they will have to occupy 5 days before their participation in Qatar 2022.

The Portuguese team's hotel is located at a moderate distance from the stadiums where they will seek to advance to the Round of 16 of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Their opponents in Group H of the tournament will be Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

-Stadium 974 (match vs. Ghana) - 40 kilometers away

-Lusail Stadium (match vs Uruguay) - 37 kilometers away

-Education City Stadium (match vs Korea) - 20 kilometers away

Evidently, the Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel is considered a 5-star hotel, was built with traditional materials from the region and is located very close to the Al Samriya Farm, which supplied some of the raw materials for the construction of the building. It has 62 rooms and 26 villas, a spa and a restaurant.

Near the hotel where Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will stay during their participation in Qatar 2022 is The Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, the Al Samriya Equestrian Center and an iconic oryx reserve area.

Portugal's training camp at the FIFA World Cup 2022

The fields where manager Fernando Santos will be looking for his charges to master the strategy he created for Portugal to reach the top in Qatar 2022 are those of Al Shahaniya SC, a club founded in 1998 that currently plays in the second division of the World Cup host country. This complex is less than 10 kilometers away from the hotel where Cristiano Ronaldo and company will be staying.