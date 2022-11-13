We’re only seven days away from the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. There were reports saying that pop star Dua Lipa would perform at the opening ceremony. However, she has denied the rumors. Check out the full story.

We’re only seven days away from the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The group stage will kick-off with a match between the host nation and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, but fans are also eager to know more about the opening ceremony. There were rumors saying that Dua Lipa was going to perform, but the singer has denied her involvement.

Dua Lipa is no stranger to soccer events. The English singer performed in the pre-match show ahead of the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv, between Real Madrid and Liverpool. That night led Reds fans to sing her hit song “One Kiss” at the stadium to support their team.

Also, the pop star has also said that she is an “honorary Liverpool supporter” due to their enthusiasm. So, it made sense when reports stated that she was one of the artists considered to perform at the opening ceremony alongside Shakira, BTS and others. However, she has cleared the rumors and explained why she won’t be in Qatar. Check out her full explanation.

Dua Lipa says she won’t be at Qatar amid human rights concerns

Soccer isn’t the only focus this year at the World Cup, as there are several concerts surrounding the host nation regarding treatment of migrant workers, as well as LGBTQ rights. Dua Lipa said she won’t be in Qatar due to these concerns.

“There’s currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not be performing nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,” she said in her statement.

She also added, “I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

Lipa, whose parents are from Kosovo, has advocated several causes such as feminism, and LGBTQ rights, as well as being very vocal about her politic views, endorsing President Joe Biden and being against the Brexit, for example. The singer is currently in Australia as part of her 10-month Future Nostalgia tour.

