FIFA has ordered Belgium to remove the word “love” from the collar of their away shirt, according to several reports and confirmed by the RBFA. The decision was taken just days before the team is set to play against Canada for their debut in the 2022 World Cup. If you want to check the possible results, don't miss our World Cup 2022 simulator.

Belgium unveiled this kit back in September, and they explained it was part of a collaboration with Adidas and Tomorrowland, one of the biggest dance music festivals in the world. The kit includes the word “Love” on the neck, as a way to spread a message of inclusivity.

The decision has been controversial, especially after FIFA also confirmed that the captains of England, Wales, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium would be given yellow cards if they wore the OneLove anti-discrimination armband.

RBFA’s CEO slams FIFA for the decision regarding the away kit

According to The Sun, the CEO of the RBFA confirmed FIFA’s demand in a statement. "The word love must disappear. It's sad but FIFA leaves us no choice. The rest of the equipment remains unchanged,” he explained.

Per ESPN, a source told the outlet that FIFA were not even open to negotiation and categorically refused to discuss the matter with the Belgian federation. Meanwhile, The Sun explains the Red Devils will now wear their red kit for the three group-stage games.

The Belgium’s away jersey has been on sale for months and proved popular with supporters. The replica version has the word “love” on the outside. However, the kit didn’t have anything to do with the OneLove band initiative. Roberto Martinez's side will be facing Canada, Morroco and Croatia in Group F.

