After England’s 6-2 win over Iran in Group B of the FIFA World Cup,Gareth Southgate wants to see his team play well at the back.

England’s 6-2 win brought a nation to life and gave the Three Lions three huge points in their aspirations of qualifying for the next round of Qatar 2022. The victory not only placed a firm lock on first place in Group B but also gives England a breather when it comes to goal differential.

Still, despite the 6-2 thrashing of Iran, Gareth Southgate was not thrilled with his team’s defending after the match, in the post-match press conference, Southgate was quick to point out England’s great attack but got caught sleeping on both goals.

As England proceed in the tournament the teams will only get harder and defending well will be key. Here is what Gareth Southgate had to say regarding the Three Lions victory over Iran.

Gareth Southgate on England’s defending after Iran win

"I'm a bit fed up with the end of it, really! To win by that margin with how we played for the majority of the game, we've got to be really happy. That's the way the players prepared, they looked ready, we want to be that type of team and they dealt with the game well. It was a sticky first half with lots of stoppages, but we were a real threat throughout that. Our pressing was good, our movement was really good," Southgate told BBC Sport.

"I've got to be happy, but we shouldn't be conceding two goals in that stage of the game. We'll have to be right on our game against the States. It's a great start but we're going to have to be better”, Southgate stated.

Southgate added, "We've got some good players and today they delivered. Our attacking players looked a threat throughout the game. I thought our defense in the first hour controlled the game and possession, patient with build-up. The midfield was excellent, both Declan and Jude. Our forwards looked a threat and that's a great marker to put down."

